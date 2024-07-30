NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEU opened at $555.67 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $436.90 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

