Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.47.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last ninety days. 33.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.47.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

