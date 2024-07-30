NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.96

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.96 and last traded at C$16.89, with a volume of 61126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.90.

NFI Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

