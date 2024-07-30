Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$26.19.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPI

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.