Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of NPI opened at C$23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$26.19.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
