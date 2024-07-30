NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head-To-Head Survey

NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NOVONIX and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NOVONIX and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology 4.62% 8.71% 3.69%

Volatility and Risk

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOVONIX and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $8.06 million 18.90 -$46.25 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $204.44 million 0.59 -$2.45 million $0.09 14.89

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats NOVONIX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

