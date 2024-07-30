Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 10,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,332. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

