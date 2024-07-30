Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,449 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,347,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 18.2% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Nuvei by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 627,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Nuvei by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,822. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

