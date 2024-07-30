NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.10

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NWF traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.89 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,908. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67. The firm has a market cap of £83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.16.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

