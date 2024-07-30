NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,348. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

