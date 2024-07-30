NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,567 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.6 %

NXPI stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. 2,477,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,348. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.