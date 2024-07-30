O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.40.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.