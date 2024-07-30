O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.89.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OI

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.