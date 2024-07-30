Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

OCSL opened at $18.36 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

