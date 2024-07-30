Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:OOSP)

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Price Performance
Shares of OOSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.27.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Company Profile
