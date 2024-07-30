OceanFirst Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:OCFCP)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

