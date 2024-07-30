Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OPI. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 6.8 %

OPI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,960. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.