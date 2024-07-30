OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,803. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

