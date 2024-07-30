Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 400,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a P/E ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 2.67. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

OIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

