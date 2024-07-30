OneSpaWorld (OSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. 126,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,087. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

