OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 45,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,803. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

