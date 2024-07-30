Orbler (ORBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.63 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $54,690.06 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

