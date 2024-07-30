Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.78 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Orchid has a market cap of $81.70 million and $3.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,565.16 or 0.99903966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08395639 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,333,810.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.