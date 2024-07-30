O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $354,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip M. Hopper 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.0 %

ORLY stock traded up $22.71 on Tuesday, hitting $1,140.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,335. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,023.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,048.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

