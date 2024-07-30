Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTVE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

