Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 2,278 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. 129,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

