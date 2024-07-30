Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 47,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,914. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $288.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

