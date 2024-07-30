Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 7,856 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,041,000 after acquiring an additional 131,683 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,797,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,304,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 236,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,324. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,442 shares of company stock worth $7,716,844. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

