Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $254,000 in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 52.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Myers Industries by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

