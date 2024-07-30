Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $75,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 197,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,942. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

