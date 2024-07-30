Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,344,049 shares of company stock worth $82,064,392. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,321. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

