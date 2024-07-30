Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 170,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 104,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

