Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.2 %

TH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 76,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,752. The stock has a market cap of $929.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target Hospitality

About Target Hospitality

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.