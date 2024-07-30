Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.2 %
TH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 76,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,752. The stock has a market cap of $929.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
