Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 24,255 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 522.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.89. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

