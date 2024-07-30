Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 60,000 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Rayonier Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 63,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $415.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

