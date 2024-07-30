Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. 1,142,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

