Parsons (PSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 1.5 %

Parsons stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSN

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.