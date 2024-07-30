Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

