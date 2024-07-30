Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

