Pax Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $114.59 million and $3.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.