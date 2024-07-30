Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $322,822.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $322,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,998,358 shares in the company, valued at $496,378,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.47. The stock had a trading volume of 641,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,008. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycom Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Paycom Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

