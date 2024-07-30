PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 8.6 %

PYPL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. 44,196,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,548,249. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

