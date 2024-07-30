Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Pearson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 314,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,641. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Pearson has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

