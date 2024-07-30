Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $65.93 on Friday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $71.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,752 shares of company stock worth $415,618 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

