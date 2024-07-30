Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Up 4.8%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.47 and last traded at $69.10. 215,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 506,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,752 shares of company stock valued at $415,618 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

