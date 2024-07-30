PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $107.07 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 406,430,469,743,089.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $12,376,823.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

