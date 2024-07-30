Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$53.36 and last traded at C$53.31, with a volume of 426737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.72.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.15.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

