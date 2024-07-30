Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Down 0.9%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.27. 902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Pennon Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

