PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Purchases $15,986.08 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $15,986.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,912.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 505,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,964. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PMT

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.