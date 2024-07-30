PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Purchases $15,986.08 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTGet Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $15,986.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,912.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 505,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,964. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

