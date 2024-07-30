Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $518.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.58.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Basin Royalty Trust
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.