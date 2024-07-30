Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $518.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.14% and a return on equity of 14,549.30%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

