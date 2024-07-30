Permian Resources’ (PR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 709,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

